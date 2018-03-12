Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position may be subject to random drug testingA. Degree: mathematics; or the equivalent of a major that included at least 24 semester hours in mathematics.B. Combination of education and experience -- courses equivalent to a major in mathematics (including at least 24 semester hours in mathematics), as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.The total course work in either A or B above must have included differential and integral calculus and, in addition, four advanced mathematics courses requiring calculus or equivalent mathematics courses as a prerequisite.Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:: One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-07) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included professional knowledge or mathematics principles and concepts, and familiarity with other scientific and engineering disciplines to carry out conventional scientific processes, knowledge of mathematics and related disciplines to design, develop and adapt scientific methods and techniques.: One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-09) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included professional knowledge or mathematics principles and concepts, and familiarity with other scientific and engineering disciplines to carry out conventional scientific processes, knowledge of mathematics and related disciplines to design, develop and adapt scientific methods and techniques.: One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-11) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included substantial knowledge in specialty supplemented by experience of space surveillance systems substantially similar in functionality, knowledge of relevant mathematical and statistical sciences in order to design, test or upgrade software, knowledge of administrative aspects of task engineering and management, e.g., procurement policies, preparation of work statements and development plans, cost evaluations, etc.: One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-12) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included experience in mastery of broad areas of classical and modern higher mathematics to originate and develop improved and/or new mathematical models in cyber systems, one or more specialized areas of operation and cyber related theories, atmospheric density modeling, simulation and software systems to conduct complex original studies and apply research findings to broad studies of an unprecedented nature, skill in coordinating extensive projects in assigned areas of responsibility.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-13) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included doctoral level knowledge of mathematics and physics for own independent research in antennas and propagation, knowledge of electromagnetic systems concepts involving microwave antennas, radar, communications and RF sensor technology as needed for own research, knowledge of state of the art in mathematical modeling and computational techniques as applied to antennas and propagation and AF requirements for sensors and radar surveillance systems, professional knowledge of general mathematics, physics and engineering principals, knowledge of regulations and mission and strategic objectives.: One year of specialized experience (equivalent to GS-14) experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Your experience included knowledge of Air Force Space Control mission, policies, organizations and staffing, knowledge of safety and security regulations, practices and procedures, knowledge of space surveillance network, space operational processes and procedures, orbital mechanics, applied physics and mathematics, applying and using mathematical and simulation models to verify and validate space systems. Knowledge of AFSPC mission area with particular emphasis on the Space Surveillance aspects of Space Situational Awareness and OCS/DCS, knowledge of broad management principles associated with directing highly skilled technical personnel and combining in house and external resources for complex analytical and technical projects.Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-PROF: Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Professional knowledge or mathematics principles and concepts, and familiarity with other scientific and engineering disciplines to carry out conventional scientific processes, knowledge of mathematics and related disciplines to design, develop and adapt scientific methods and techniques.2. Knowledge in space surveillance systems substantially similar in functionality in order to design, test or upgrade software, knowledge of administrative aspects of task engineering and management.3. Experience in mastery of broad areas of classical and modern higher mathematics to originate and develop mathematical models in cyber systems. Knowledge of mathematics and physics for own independent research in antennas and propagation, electromagnetic systems concepts involving microwave antennas, radar, communications and RF sensor technology.5. Knowledge of Air Force Space Control mission, policies, organizations and staffing, knowledge of safety and security regulations, practices and procedures, space surveillance network, space operational processes and procedures.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.