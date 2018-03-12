Not required

Applicants must be in good standing.

Official Personnel Folders will not be reviewed.

Indicate on the SSA-45 if you are on a temp promotion/detail.

Indicate on the SSA-45 if your position has promotion potential.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applications will be accepted for non-competitive reassignment or change-to-lower grade only.



SELECTIVE PLACEMENT FACTORS

For positions where Meet and deal ability is required: by the closing date of the announcement, candidates who have not occupied SSA positions for which meet-and-deal ability is required as a selective placement factor MUST upload a completed Certification of Meet and Deal Ability form. If you do not submit the form by the closing date of the announcement, you will be disqualified for the position. If you do not already have this documentation, contact your supervisor or manager.

upload a completed Certification of Meet and Deal Ability form. If you do not submit the form by the closing date of the announcement, you will be disqualified for the position. If you do not already have this documentation, contact your supervisor or manager. Candidates who are in/have held positions requiring meet-and-deal certification do NOT have to submit documentation when applying for this position. Click here to view a list of positions that meet this requirement.

To qualify for bilingual positions, applicants must submit the results of their bilingual certification interview. The SSA-45 will be used to determine if employees meet the qualification requirements for the position(s) in which they are interested.

Salary range shown is the Rest of the US scale. Actual salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions. Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the location(s) for which they have applied are advised that should they be selected, differences in locality pay may result in a lower salary. Please visit OPM's Salaries & Wages page for the locality area definitions and pay scales.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will not be rated and ranked as this announcement is for noncompetitive reassignment or change-to-lower grade only. Applications will be evaluated to determine eligibility based on responses to the online questionnaire, which determines your basic eligibility for consideration (appointment type, successful performance, current permanent grade).



Note: If you are eligible based on your responses to the online questionnaire, your SSA-45 will be used to verify whether or not you meet the minimum qualification requirements for the position(s) you indicate. If your SSA-45 does not support your qualifications for a position you indicated, your name will be removed from further consideration for that position only. Also, if you indicate you are not eligible in the online questionnaire, your application will not receive further consideration.



Please ensure you answer all questions and follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your evaluation. When answering the questionnaire, remember that your responses are subject to verification by the selecting official.