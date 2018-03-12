Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Bachelor's or graduate/higher level degree: major study in an academic field related to the medical field, health sciences or allied sciences appropriate to the work of the position. This degree must be from an educational program from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-13) or equivalent. Specialized experience must include mastery of scientific approaches and technical advancements to advance diagnostic, therapeutic and panomics capabilities in a variety of DoD and Air Force research programs in support of modernization in medical modeling and simulation, infectious disease and countermeasures, military operational medicine, radiation surveillance, and clinical and rehabilitative medicine to address Joint medical and AFMS capability gaps in detecting emerging threats, surveillance, countermeasures, clinical medical enhancements, psychological health, diagnostics and therapeutics, clinical patient safety, nutrition, modeling and simulation, trauma resuscitation, emerging threats, expeditionary trauma care, contingency operations, expeditionary medical support, global reach operations, humanitarian operations, irregular warfare, contingency operations; and a comprehensive knowledge of planning, programming, and budgeting regulations, guidelines, and processes; and knowledge of DoD, Air Force/AFMS, MAJCOM/COCOM planning, acquisition, and management processes to support local and AFMS research roadmap and strategic plan build in support of long-range Air Force Science and Technology roadmap, strategic plan and operations planning.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:1. Professional knowledge of principles and techniques to engage in scientific investigations to study physiological responses to trauma, burns, sepsis and surgery, underlying mechanisms of local and systemic reactions, establishment and maintenance of homeostasis and wound healing, clinical and rehabilitative care.2. Expert knowledge of the highly complex area of biological effects of trauma to determine improved non-surgical and surgical intervention, emergent treatment of major trauma, burn injury, and associated sequels of infection, inflammation, shock, and sepsis at all levels of care on the ground and in transport, to include in route care, and resuscitation and stabilization of combat and non-combat trauma patients.3. Knowledge og an experience in conducting translational, outcomes based diagnostics and therapeutics research, and in understanding of the relationship between the various military entities involved in overall planning, and execution of DoD Medical Research, Service specific medical modernization and research activities and product transition process to improve patient care.4. Knowledge and skills necessary to sit on committees, lead multidisciplinary teams, and mentor newly assigned research personnel on project and protocol specific requirements. The ability to obtain quality outcomes, report possible changes affecting medical practice and facilitate reporting relevant information in medical publications, clinical practice guidelines, technical reports.5. Scientific knowledge an kills in directing a laboratory operation, applying resources management, contractual management procedures and requirements, and application of Federal, OASD, Air Force/AFMS research standards and goals as it applies to assigned programs; and modernization projects.6. Ability to effectively communicate technical information, statistics, project status and data results orally an in writing.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.