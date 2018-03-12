Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Successful completion of a full 4 year course of study in an accredited college/university leading to a bachelors or higher degree that included a major field of study or degree equivalent in psychology for all specializations except clinical psychology and counseling psychology. These two specializations have additional educational requirements:For positions at grades GS-11 and above, satisfactory completion of all the requirements for the doctoral degree (Ph.D. or equivalent) directly related to full professional work in clinical psychology is required.For positions at grades GS-9 and above, satisfactory completion of 2 full academic years of graduate study directly related to professional work in counseling psychology, or satisfactory completion in an accredited educational institution of all the requirements for a master's degree directly related to counseling psychology is required.Click on the following link to view the occupational requirements for this position:For GS-05: The Basic requirement also meets the Specialized Experience for a GS-05.For GS-07: One year equivalent to at least GS-5 which involves performing recurring and developmental work assignments. Participates in special studies and projects and prepares written correspondence and other documentation. OR satisfactory completion of one full year of graduate-level education or superior academic achievement in an accredited college/university. OR a combination of specialized professional psychologist experience and graduate education.For GS-09: One year equivalent to at least GS-07 which involves performing developmental assignments of moderate difficulty; selecting the most appropriate guidelines and procedures for application and assists in preparing reports and briefings. OR 2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree. OR a combination of specialized professional psychologist experience and graduate education.For GS-11: One year of specialized experience at the GS-09 level conducting evaluations and psycho diagnostic assessments and providing evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults and families. Providing individual, group and family psychotherapy for beneficiaries who have psychiatric problems. OR Three years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. in a related field.For GS-11: Research: Education can consist of a master's or equivalent graduate degree.For GS-12: One year of specialized experience at the GS-11 level conducting evaluations and psycho diagnostic assessments and providing evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults and families. Provides evidence-based psychotherapy for adults, intake evaluation and psycho-diagnostic assessments and provides consultations.For GS-12: Research: Education can consist of a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.For GS-13: One year of specialized experience at the GS-12 level conducting evaluations and psycho diagnostic assessments and providing evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults and families. Provides therapy/treatment strategies; serve as the authoritative source of information; provides training; know all current concepts and techniques for treatment.For GS-14: One year of specialized experience at the GS-13 level conducting evaluations and psycho diagnostic assessments and providing evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults and families. Provides functions, structure and operations for the organization; teach graduate-level seminar courses; conduct graduate level research.For GS-15: One year of specialized experience at the GS-14 level conducting evaluations and psycho diagnostic assessments and providing evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults and families. Provides supervisory and management responsibilities utilizing subject matter expertise and technical guidance.Click on the following link to view the Group Coverage Qualification Standard for Professional and Scientific Positions:1. Knowledge of evidence-based treatments, individual, family and group psychotherapy for a full range of child, adolescent and adult psychiatric disorders. Knowledge of the field of psychology, with special emphasis in the sub-disciplines of research design psychological measurement (psychometrics), and statistical analysis or extensive work experience involving the above activities.2. Knowledge of administration, scoring, and interpretation of at least one of the current child intelligence (e.g., WISC-IV) and achievement (e.g., WJ-III, WIAT, PIAT) measures. Knowledge of administration, scoring and interpretation of the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI-2).3. Knowledge of computer applications in test development and administrations; experimental design and applied research methodology.4. Ability to communicate both orally and in writing.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

