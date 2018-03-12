Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Degree: physics; or related degree that included at least 24 semester hours in physics.Combination of education and experience -- courses equivalent to a major in physics totaling at least 24 semester hours, plus appropriate experience or additional education.In either A or B above, the courses must have included a fundamental course in general physics and, in addition, courses in any two of the following: electricity and magnetism, heat, light, mechanics, modern physics, and sound.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-09) or equivalent. Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. And consist of plans, organizes, directs and participates in experimental and theoretical research into the basic mechanisms associated with the emission, absorption and transmission of optical radiation in the natural atmosphere. OR Three years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. in a related field.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent. Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties that consists of conduction in-house technical activities and/or provides contract technical direction to programs of considerable breadth, diversity and complexity with minimal oversight.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-12) or equivalent. Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, that consist of designs, implements and tests sophisticated forecast models and computer algorithms to be operationally used in conjunction with space weather applications and other missions; participates in highly technical program reviews; develops and uses computer models to analyze data from satellites and ground based instruments.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-13) or equivalent. Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Consisted of leading and managing complex, challenging, and innovative technical activities and programs in field of upper atmosphere and it interaction and impact to the space systems; prepares and presents technical briefings and documentation; guides the research, technical and/or programmatic, and administrative efforts of individuals or teams.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-14) or equivalent. Experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Consists of being responsible for formulating and directing a research program in atmospheric and terrestrial backgrounds for space based sensors; establishes research priorities and funding levels, assembles a team of co-investigators; reviews scientific literature, converses on and coordinates issues with the international scientific community and directs exploratory research.Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge, skill and ability to independently conduct basic and applied research and development on ionosphere physics and space weather application.2. Knowledge of optical and laser technology in order to investigate the absorption of light and other radiation by solid and liquid particles and molecules in space.3. Advanced knowledge of and ability to apply theoretical and experimental investigations in areas of measurement sand modeling of particulate and molecular properties. In particular, performs modeling and data analysis of optical scattering and transmission in order to develop improved models of particulate and molecular effects on AF and DoD systems.4. Ability to conceptualize, manage and participate in complex space experiments to determine unknown properties of particulate and molecular behavior in space and to incorporate the results into models which can be used for further analysis and detection, reflection, and transmission problems.5. Knowledge of physics that underlies the fundamental process that occur in the atmosphere. Advanced knowledge of, and ability to apply, theoretical and experimental investigations in areas of ground airborne, and space borne spectral measurements and techniques. Ability to develop algorithms and models to understand the capability of space borne hyper spectral systems to detect targets and classify background types.6. Ability to devise, develop and write software to calibrate and analyze spectral experimental data. Must be capable of utilizing modern programming techniques and languages. Must be fluent in scientific writing and possess a thorough appreciation of the scientific method and able to convers with authorizes in field project own ideas and recommendations and defend his ideas to higher authority.7. Knowledge of Air Force and DoD concepts as they related to research and development.8. Knowledge, ability and skill in written and oral communication for technical reports, briefings, coordination and program management.9. Ability to measure atmospheric phenomena with appropriate scientific equipment and instrumentation.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.