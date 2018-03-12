Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Successfully completed a degree in physical science, engineering, or mathematics that included 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science such as mechanics, dynamics, properties of materials, and electronics.Combination of Education and Experience with education equivalent to one of the majors above that included at least 24 semester hours in physical science and/or related engineering science, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The Basic Requirement is qualifying for GS-5 positions.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled or at least 1 year of graduate-level education or superior academic achievement.: Successfully completed 2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's equivalent graduate degree or 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-7. Specialized experience is that which equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform he duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. Examples of specialized experience may include: serving as an advanced analyst in the field of analytical chemistry for analysis of water samples (primarily stream water, soil leachate, and precipitation); using equipment and instruments including atomic absorption spectrophotometers, ion chromatographs, automatic titrators, ammonia analyzers, carbon analyzers, and nitrogen analyzers; performing preparations, quality control, calibrations, calculations, waste and sample disposal related to the analysis; training other technicians in the performance of routine duties; and generating reports based on analytical data produced.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, the specialized experience must have been at the GS-11 grade level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service. Examples of creditable specialized experience may include planning and executing complex physical science studies, which usually involved intensive investigations into recognized phenomena. This work typically involved conventional methods and techniques though it required going beyond clear precedents, and required adapting methods to the problems at hand and interpreting findings in terms of their scientific significance. At this level, physical scientists have the ability to independently perform scientific work of considerable difficulty.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, the specialized experience must have been at the GS-12 grade level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service. Examples may include research design; analysis and implementation; analysis and/or consolidation of research findings data to identify strategic research areas or needs.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, the specialized experience must have been at the GS-13 grade level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service. Examples may include providing research and science support information for program policy or Regional program management of complex or interdisciplinary nature; identifying developmental and training needs of managers to address program area design challenges and making policy or programmatic recommendations for specific developmental tasking and training assignments; participating in policy and guidance development to enable organizational implementation of policy or program initiatives; monitoring program implementation and making recommendations on the allocation of resources; adjustment of organizational engagement methods, protocols or procedures to ensure maximum effectiveness, efficiency, and economy.: Successfully completed 1 year of specialized experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, the specialized experience must have been at the GS-14 grade level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service. Examples of creditable specialized experience: performs management planning duties such as concept development, master integration planning, and programming design for programs or projects, taking into account feasibility, costs, and economics; conceives, plans, conducts and reviews work in areas where there is little theory to guide efforts; Leads a research group and/or project; Performs environmental modeling and forecasting duties; Publishes research findings in scientific journals and Represents the organization to larger scientific and management groups.Click on the following link to view qualification requirements for this position:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Ability to plan, organize, and direct extensive, very complex, technical efforts related to nuclear, conventional and C-CBRN pre-milestone B activities.2. Expert knowledge of nuclear, conventional, and advanced weapon system design and operations.3. Expert knowledge of technology management techniques/expertise.4. Knowledge of current and developing technologies and intelligence required for warhead, weapon system, and associated support equipment.5. Ability to conduct research of highly classified topics.6. Ability to integrate advanced technologies and concepts into USAF capabilities with the goal of meeting a warfighter requirement/capability need.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.