Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Degree in physical sciences, life science, or engineering that included 30 semester hours in chemistry, supplemented by course work in mathematics through differential and integral calculus, and at least 6 semester hours of physicsCombination of Education and Experience - course work equivalent to a major as shown in A above, including at least 30 semester hours in chemistry, supplemented by mathematics through differential and integral calculus, and at least 6 semester hours of physics, plus appropriate experience or additional education.Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:FOR GS-7: At least one year of specialized experience to at least the GS-05 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Examples of this experience involves using conventional methods, techniques and methodologies and modern scientific electronic instrumentation to test samples and investigate chemical or material problems.FOR GS-9: At least one year of specialized experience to at least the GS-7 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Examples of this experience involves using performing required analytical or physical property testing and related quality assurance and control functions to include statistical assessment, equipment calibrations and control sample tracking and charting.FOR GS-11: At least one year of specialized experience to at least the GS-9 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Examples of this experience involves using conventional methods and techniques, though going beyond clear precedents, and requires adapting methods to the problems at hand and interpreting findings in terms of their scientific significance.FOR GS-12: At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skill, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Examples of this experience involves using performing specification testing of solid, liquid and gaseous products using spectroscopic, chromatographic and other analytical techniques to certify the quality of products and identify unknowns in support of flying and associated ground support operations. Perform related statistical analysis and calibration functions.FOR GS-13: At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skill, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Examples of this experience includes: planning, arranging, and managing data collection and preliminary analysis work; using judgment to determine the areas that need study and using ingenuity to devise and plan projects that thoroughly investigate those areas; developing new information, considering data from a variety of sources, and modifying and originating, approaches, methods, and procedures to plan and carry out assignments.FOR GS-14: At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level in the Federal service, which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skill, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Examples of this experience includes: establishing and implementing top level strategy, objectives, and performance measures for assigned projects, prioritizing work, and determining funding needs and allocation; providing expert advice and assistance to scientists and officials on a wide range of matters.Click on the following link to view experience qualification requirements for this position:1. Professional knowledge of the principles, theories, and practices of Chemistry.2. Knowledge and/or experience to provide consultation addressing a wide variety of complex and analytical issues.3. Skill in written and oral communications to a diverse audience. Must be able to communicate effectively with technicians, senior scientists, commanders, etc.4. Ability to review complex analytical data using basic chemical and instrumental knowledge and apply laboratory policies and procedures to draw conclusions as to the validity and reliability of the data. Ability to observe standard policies, practices, and methods, draw conclusions to enhance or monitor the quality of them and propose improvements if required.5. Ability to plan, organize, coordinate and direct work and programs in situations where numerous diverse demands are involved.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.