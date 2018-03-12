Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Must be registered for Selective Service, see Legal and Regulatory Guidance

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

: At least 3 years of general experience with 1 year of which was equivalent to at least a GS-4 assisting in applying basic budgetary function support, basic task in budget execution by compiling resource data from various financial reports, assist in program cost analysis, program cost estimating, and preparation of program/plans/documentation/reports for annual multi-year fiscal, OR 4 year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree.: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-5. Assisting in applying budget functions to support budget formulations, budget execution by compiling resource data from various financial management reports, and assisting on program cost analysis and program cost estimating, OR 1 full year of graduate level education, OR superior academic achievement OR a combination of experience and education: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-7. Assisting in applying application of common financial management methods and various budgets and cost functions involving formulation, justification, and/or execution for organizations, programs, or projects and in the initiation and/or development of plans and programs, OR a master's or equivalent graduate degree, OR 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, OR LL.B. or J.D., if related OR a combination of experience and education.: One year of specialized equivalent to at least GS-9 applying common financial management methods and various budgets and cost functions involving formulation, justification, and/or execution for organizations, programs, or projects, OR a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, OR LL.M., if related, OR a combination of experience and education.: One year of specialized equivalent to at least GS-11 performing the full range of trend analysis, financial information, cost performance, budget guidance and formulating, executing and analyzing financial and cost analysis studies.: One year of specialized equivalent to at least GS-12 performing various financial management functions involving the formulation, justification, and/or execution of budgets, cost estimates, and cost analyses, and assists in the initiation and/or development of plans and programs.: One year of specialized equivalent to at least GS -13 providing, planning, directing, organizing, supervising and exercising control over nonsupervisory employees; performs financial management functions involving the formulation, justification or execution of budgets, programs or projects; develops cost estimates, plans, programs and budgets to direct teams in accomplishing assigned tasks; and provides guidance to all levels of management.: One year of specialized equivalent to at least GS-14 serving as a financial officer supervising and exercising control over nonsupervisory employees; providing executive and technical guidance; financial planning and control, cost estimating, accounting and finance, budgeting, progress and statistical reporting and analysis, fiscal law, financial management automation, and assists in the initiation and/or development of plans and programs; applying common financial management methods and various budgets and cost functions involving formulation, justification, and/or execution for organizations, programs, or projects.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:1. Knowledge of the policies, precedents, goals, objectives, regulations, and guidelines of a functional area such as financial oversight, budget formulation, and/or budget execution.2. Knowledge of acquisition statues, regulations, and procedures; acquisition planning; a wide variety of contracting methods and contract types; negotiation techniques; and private business practices and market conditions.3. Ability to analyze and evaluate continual changes in program plans and funding and their effect on financial and budget program milestones.4. Ability to develop, recommend, and implement budgetary and financial policies.5. Skill in advising other financial or budget experts throughout the agency and/or other agencies on issues that involve applying or tailoring methods and procedures developed by the employee to a variety of situations.6. Knowledge of information technology software and hardware sufficient to analyze financial activities and develop and charts functional logic for new and revised automated financial management systems.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.