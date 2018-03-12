Occasional travel - May be required to travel by military or commercial aircraft or by any other designated means.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Work may occasionally require travel away from the normal duty station on military or commercial aircraft

The work may require the employee to drive a motor vehicle. An appropriate driver's license may be required for the position.

Applicants must have a degree that includes 3 semester hours EACH in the following course areas: History of archeology, Archeology of a major geographical area such as North America or Africa, Regional archeology, archeological cultures, or sites in a specific part or portion of a major geographical area to acquire or develop a foundation for regional specialization for professional development, Theory and methods of archeology (Methods include, but are not limited to, typology, classification, sampling, cultural evolution, diffusion, dating, and analytical techniques), Archeological field school, to provide a basic understanding of theoretical and practical approaches to research design implementation, field preservation techniques, and report preparation by participation in actual field work; AND Six semester hours of related course work in: geography, geology, or cultural geography; history, historiography, or historical archeology; environmental studies; scientific writing (nonfiction English composition); and/or surveying; AND Archeological field school; OR a degree in degree in anthropology (with emphasis on ethnology, physical anthropology, or scientific linguistics), history, American studies, or a related discipline may be accepted as satisfying in full the educational requirements, provided the curriculum supplied academic course work sufficiently similar to the requirements above (including archeological; OR a combination of college-level education or training that provided knowledge equivalent to that described above, plus appropriate technical experience or additional education; OR have four years of archeological work experience that demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the fundamental principles and theories of professional archeology.Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:FOR GS-12: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent. Specialized experience must include broad professional knowledge of, and skill in applying a wide range of Archeological, Cultural Resources or scientific theories, principles, concepts, standards, and methods to resolve unique or novel cultural problems, conditions, or issues; provide expert advice to leadership and/or agency officials responsible for broad program operations; and execute significant cultural projects affecting the welfare of the public and/or the sustainability of natural and cultural resources on the environment.FOR GS-13: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent. Specialized experience must include mastery of archeology or physical science as they relate to cultural resources and historic preservation. Broad professional knowledge of, experience, and skill in applying a wide range of archeological or scientific theories, principles, concepts, standards, and methods to resolve unique or novel cultural problems conditions, or issues; provide expert advice to leadership and/or agency officials responsible for broad program operations; and execute significant cultural projects affecting the welfare of the public and/or the sustainability of cultural resources in the human environment.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:1. Knowledge of professional Archeological principles, practices, techniques, and procedures to effectively perform project development, execution, training, and advisory services in cultural resources program.2. Knowledge of applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and other guidance to make informed decisions and recommendations on assigned projects.3. Skill in programming, budget, and funding processes in order to forecast, develop, and evaluate resource requirements pertaining to comprehensive planning.4. Skill in project management to include programming future year projects, writing statements of work, preparing cost estimates, evaluating contractor proposals, managing work performed by contractors and reviewing technical documents.5. Ability to gather, assemble, and analyze facts, draw conclusions, devise solutions to problems, and identify changes and trends related to comprehensive planning issues.6. Ability to effectively communicate via a formal briefing or in a public speaking forum, and to develop understandable written technical information appropriate for any specific audience.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.