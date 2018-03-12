Occasional travel - May be required to travel by military or commercial aircraft or by any other designated means.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee may be required to possess a Clinical Social Work License to practice independently from a U.S. jurisdiction

May be required to maintain current certifications, i.e, BLS, ACLS

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position may be identified as having "regular contact with children". In accordance with Public Law 101-647 Section 231, and Public Law 102-190, Section 1094, an FBI fingerprint and State Criminal History Repository (SCHR) Check will be completed on any person selected for those position

Degree: Social Work. Must fulfill all of the requirements for the master's degree in social work in a school accredited by the Council on Social Work EducationClick on the following link to view occupational requirements for this Position:GS-05: Applicants meeting the basic requirements for the master's degree in social work from a school accredited by the Council on Social Work Education qualify for the GS-05.GS-07: An applicant meeting the basic requirements of a master's degree in social work AND one year of specialized experience at the GS-05 which includes practice in casework methods and a variety of casework services performed under close supervisory guidance and control for training, such as conducting interviews with clients, relatives, and others to obtain pertinent information to be incorporated in the social case history as background for planning indicated services, develop initial tentative conclusions as to appropriate services, and carry out such services as authorized by the supervisor.GS-09: An applicant meeting the basic requirements of a master's degree in social work that included a practicum qualifies as a GS-09 AND one year of specialized experience at the GS-07 which includes professional knowledge of social work practice, principles and theories; knowledge of prevention theory and practice, and conducting interviews to establish the nature and extent of concerns/issues.GS-11: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-09 level. Specialized experience includes conducting individual and group psychotherapy, and marriage and family counseling; organizing, managing, and administering adult, child and family prevention and outreach services; interviewing clients to establish the nature and extent of concerns/issues, provide professional assistance to them, and determine appropriate referral services/opinions; and in planning and implementing professional community organizational strategies and initiatives; formulating of needs assessments, development of prevention programs, and marketing of developed programs.GS-12: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 level. Specialized experience includes providing psychosocial evaluation and treatment, group psychotherapy, casework management, consultation services, and discharge planning; discerns when a change in treatment plan is needed and implements appropriate changes or actions; directs patient care, program development, staff development and supervision, training social work interns, and provide information in support of research.GS-13: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 level. Specialized experience includes experience as the family maltreatment focal point/manager, managing day-today clinical operations of the family advocacy program; performs an evaluation of the program effectiveness is included as part of the long-range goal to prevent family maltreatment; makes recommendations made from research findings and incident evaluations impact policies and services potentially affecting risks and liabilities.GS-14: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level. Specialized experience includes experience as the family maltreatment focal point/manager, managing day-today clinical operations of the family advocacy program; performs an evaluation of the program effectiveness is included as part of the long-range goal to prevent family maltreatment; makes recommendations made from research findings and incident evaluations impact policies and services potentially affecting risks and liabilities.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:1. Knowledge of social work practice, principles, and theories.2. Knowledge of complex helping systems, such as child and family prevention outreach services, professions, organizations and their management and administration.3. Skill in conducting interviews to establish the nature and extent of concerns/issues and implementing professional community organization strategies and initiatives.4. Ability to apply professional community organization skills related to the formulating of needs assessments, development and marketing of prevention programs.5. Ability to effectively communicate both orally and in writing.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



