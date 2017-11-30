Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Professor of Law and Executive Director, Law and Economics Center



The Law & Economics Center of the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School is a national center for research and education that focuses on the timely and relevant economic analysis of legal and public policy issues. To fulfill its education mission, the LEC provides dynamic training programs in law and economics on an international basis to sophisticated audiences including judges, attorneys general, Congressional staff and academics.



Responsibilities: The Professor of Law and Executive Director of the Law & Economics Center is a full time, tenured instructional position reporting to the Law Schools Dean (or the designee of the Dean). Directing the Law & Economics Centers activities comprises 50 percent of the positions expected effort, while the other 50 percent will be devoted to teaching, research, and the other duties of a tenured professor of the Law School. The Executive Director of the Law & Economics Center is responsible for leading a research and education center with an annual budget of over $5 million. The principal duties of the Executive Director include, but are not limited to, the following: • Fundraising: Stewarding existing donor relationships, as well as identifying potential new relationship and bringing them to fruition; • Planning an overall strategic direction for the Center in collaboration with the dean; • Planning, producing and assuring the high quality of instructional programs for judges, legal staff of state attorneys general, law professors and other constituencies; • Identifying broad topics of potential research on legal and public policy matters from a law and economics perspective and providing for the carrying out of such research; • Representing the Center and the law school to constituencies outside the university; • Supervising the performance of the Centers operating staff and making adjustments as required; • Identifying and implementing avenues of strategic communications; and • Performing other duties related to the operation of the Center as assigned by the dean.



Required Qualifications: Demonstrated promise in cultivating and maintaining donor relationships; possession of a J.D. or Ph.D. degree and a minimum of ten years of professional experience; a record of accomplished scholarship and teaching in the area of law and economics; effectiveness as a public speaker. Applicants must meet the qualifications of a tenured professor of the Law School.

