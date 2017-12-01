Developing initial project documents including capital budget estimates, schedules and defining the scope of work and project management plan;

Preparing RFP packages for design services and coordinating review with Transit Contract Manager and Department of Management and Finance (DMF) Procurement Officer;

Obtaining /procuring survey, design, construction, construction management, QA/QC services and related services which may be provided by consultants, contractors or County staff;

Leading the project permitting and approval process;

Directing the project design team and coordinating County and stakeholder reviews and securing agreements with stakeholders;

Leading the construction contractor selection process and managing the contract;

Recommending changes in design specifications and schedules to accommodate conditions at construction sites;

Preparing and finalizing grant compliant documentation for regional, state, and federal agencies;

Managing the project close out and providing follow-up actions as required during the warranty period; and

Making presentations to elected officials, executive management and citizen groups.

Managing design and construction for transit related projects;

Managing and documenting the work of designers, construction managers, and contractors;

Using project management technologies;

Working with local, state, and/or federal transit agencies such as FTA, DRPT, WMATA, and others;

Construction claims management; and/or

Registered as an architect or engineer in Virginia or a state with reciprocity.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Job Title: PROJECT MANAGER (TRANSIT) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $72,425.60 - $110,614.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services (DES) is seeking a qualified Project Manager to join the Facilities Design and Construction Bureau to manage and deliver Capital Projects on behalf of the Transit Bureau. This employee is responsible for planning and directing major transit-related capital improvement projects which include but are not limited to transit maintenance facilities, transit stations, and entrances to WMATA Metrorail stations which may include elevators and tunnels.This employee will also be responsible for managing architectural and engineering design, new construction and renovation of existing facilities; administering and coordinating complex facility design and construction projects for WMATA which are funded by the County from initial conceptual development through final inspections and startup including project turnover and warranty period services; preparing Requests for Proposals and Invitations to Bid packages; developing, monitoring and overseeing project budgets and dispersal of funds; directing the project design team in the preparation of construction documents, specifications, and project contract scopes of work; managing multiple construction contracts to ensure that quality products are delivered on time and within budget and preparing required compliance reports for federal, state, and regional grants.Duties include:Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Architecture, Construction Project Management, or a related field, plus extensive experience in managing design and construction of capital improvement projects, existing, and new facilities, or similar experience.Additional qualifying experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year for year basis.Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:Special Requirements: The applicant must possess, or obtain by time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence, or be willing to use alternative means of transportation. The applicant must provide or authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon favorable review of the applicants driving record.Additional Information: Work Hours: Flexible work schedule Monday through Friday between 8 am to 5 pm. Occasional evening or weekend work may be required.Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment. Applications submitted by 01/02/2018 will receive first consideration. Applications received after 01/02/2018 may be considered as needed to fill the position.Completion of the supplemental questionnaire is part of the application process. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions.