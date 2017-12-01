POLICE OFFICER
Job Title: POLICE OFFICER Closing Date/Time: Thu. 06/28/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $52,936.00 - $87,880.00 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: 1425 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington "METRO-accessible", Virginia
Arlington County is now accepting applications for testing for Police Officer entry positions. In order to participate in the testing, candidates will need to apply through this system, (click on the word APPLY at the right margin of this announcement to enter the application system). On their test date, candidates MUST bring with them a completed background packet in order to be admitted to the test. The packet is available on line.
This is law enforcement work in which the employee is responsible for protection of life and property in Arlington County. Duties include patrolling an assigned area on foot, bicycle, motorcycle or in car to detect or prevent crime; conducting investigations into a variety of criminal offenses such as larceny, auto theft, and robbery; assisting in investigation of major crimes such as rape and homicide; directing vehicular and pedestrian traffic; preparing written reports on offenses committed, arrests, and other activities; testifying in Court proceedings; and other related duties as required. Work is performed in accordance with departmental rules and regulations and involves an element of personal danger. Employee must be able to exercise considerable independent judgment at all times. The employee will attend the regional Police Academy for 20 weeks and, on successful completion, will be assigned to a Field Training Officer for 12 weeks of further training.
Learn more about a career as a Police Officer with Arlington County.
There is a multi-stage examination process for the Police Officer position. A candidate must qualify on each part of the examination in order to be eligible for appointment. These stages include:
Selection Criteria: EDUCATION: Must have completed sixty semester hours or ninety quarter hours of college work at an accredited college or university.
Substitution to the educational requirement:
AGE: Must be at least 20 years and 6 months of age at time of testing (must be 21 at time of hire.)
PHYSICAL CONDITION: Must be in good physical condition
CITIZENSHIP: Must be a native or naturalized United States citizen.
FIREARM LICENSE: Candidates who have a felony or domestic violence conviction, have engaged in self-admitted felonious conduct or are otherwise ineligible to carry a firearm will not be considered.
TOBACCO: Must not be a tobacco user. Candidates must sign an agreement that you will not use tobacco on or off the job during your tenure of employment as a police officer.
DRIVER'S LICENSE: Candidates must have a valid driver's license from their place of residence at time of application. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record. Recent convictions for D.U.I., or D.W.I., or Reckless Driving, as well as convictions for speeding or other moving violations may also result in disqualification.
TATTOOS: All new uniformed (sworn) Police Department employees must not have any tattoos visible (on head, neck or hands etc.) when wearing the long-sleeved uniform shirt.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Individual situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, however a clean criminal history and a good driving record are considered essential. Misdemeanor convictions for crimes related to theft, domestic violence or assault are likely to be disqualifying. Candidates will be screened during a preliminary background investigation.
Additional Information: After you have submitted your on-line employment application, it will be screened based on the Selection Criteria in this announcement. If you successfully meet the selection criteria you will receive specific instructions by electronic mail about self-scheduling yourself for an upcoming written examination. Written examinations will be scheduled at approximately monthly intervals. Please be sure you provide a valid e-mail address on your application in order to receive this important information.
Only candidates who have scheduled and are on the roster for a written examination session will be allowed into the session. Each candidate must bring a driver's license, or other government ID with a picture and proof of age, to the written examination session as well as a completed background packet. If you fail to appear for your scheduled examination session you will be considered to have withdrawn from the recruitment and will need to wait for six months before you can apply again.
Candidates must bring a COMPLETED BACKGROUND PACKET in order to be admitted to the test. The packet is available on line, for information GO HERE. DO NOT WAIT, this is a 20+ page comprehensive packet that will take significant time to complete and to obtain the required documents. Packets will be reviewed at the test site and you will be turned away if your packet is not complete. The direct link to the background packet will not be available when the position closes. The employment form packet is always available at http://sites.arlingtonva.us/policejobs/join-today/employment-forms/
Read, print, and retain this job announcement. It contains very important information which you will need at different stages in the examination process.
- Screening for minimum qualifications
- Written test (if applicable)
- Character/background investigation including photographing and fingerprinting
- Physical agility test
- Panel interview
- Polygraph examination
- Stress test / Chest X-ray
- Psychological evaluation
- Drug testing
- Medical examination
- Prior law enforcement experience - One year post law enforcement academy experience as a full time sworn law enforcement officer with a recognized local, state or federal law enforcement agency.
- Prior military experience -- Two-years of full time, continuous active duty experience with the United States Military and have, or are eligible to receive, an 'honorable discharge' (Candidates tested before discharge will be required to present an honorable discharge' before hire.)
