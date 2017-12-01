Graduate Assistant, Sponsored Programs
- Marymount University
- 22207
- Dec 01, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Other
- Education
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Responsibilities
This is position is for Spring 2018.
The position is a 2/3 Graduate Assistantship (210 hours per semester, average 14 hours per week)
- Assists in keeping OSP website updated and includes interactive and multimedia elements;
- Assists in reviewing and editing policies and procedures and office standard operating practices;
- Assists in researching funding databases for grants for faculty and staff;
- Reviews funded grants, as assigned, to assists Principal Investigators carry out project tracking of goals and objectives;
- Creates newsletters for OSP;
- Works with graduate programs, as assigned, to help update program materials and activities associated with retention.
Minimum Qualifications
- You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student
- You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0
- For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
- Experience with website development and/or maintenance
- Experience and established skill seeking out and identifying credible and defensible evidence to support the need to pursue studies focused on various social issues.
- Excellent writing and proofreading skills
- Experience with MS Word and Excel formulas
- Strong skills in time management, managing multiple projects, and attention to detail
Preferred Qualifications
- Students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time.
- Initiative and ability to work independently, including creative problem solving.
- Good computer skills (word, excel, powerpoint); familiar with webpage design and editing.
- Excellent attention to detail.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.