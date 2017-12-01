Graduate Assistant, Sponsored Programs

Responsibilities

This is position is for Spring 2018.

The position is a 2/3 Graduate Assistantship (210 hours per semester, average 14 hours per week)

  • Assists in keeping OSP website updated and includes interactive and multimedia elements;
  • Assists in reviewing and editing policies and procedures and office standard operating practices;
  • Assists in researching funding databases for grants for faculty and staff;
  • Reviews funded grants, as assigned, to assists Principal Investigators carry out project tracking of goals and objectives;
  • Creates newsletters for OSP;
  • Works with graduate programs, as assigned, to help update program materials and activities associated with retention.

Minimum Qualifications

  • You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student
  • You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.
  • For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0
  • For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
  • Experience with website development and/or maintenance
  • Experience and established skill seeking out and identifying credible and defensible evidence to support the need to pursue studies focused on various social issues.
  • Excellent writing and proofreading skills
  • Experience with MS Word and Excel formulas
  • Strong skills in time management, managing multiple projects, and attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications

  • Students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time.
  • Initiative and ability to work independently, including creative problem solving.
  • Good computer skills (word, excel, powerpoint); familiar with webpage design and editing.
  • Excellent attention to detail.

Special Notes to Applicants

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

