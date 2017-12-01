Responsibilities

This is position is for Spring 2018.

The position is a 2/3 Graduate Assistantship (210 hours per semester, average 14 hours per week)

Assists in keeping OSP website updated and includes interactive and multimedia elements;

Assists in reviewing and editing policies and procedures and office standard operating practices;

Assists in researching funding databases for grants for faculty and staff;

Reviews funded grants, as assigned, to assists Principal Investigators carry out project tracking of goals and objectives;

Creates newsletters for OSP;

Works with graduate programs, as assigned, to help update program materials and activities associated with retention.

Minimum Qualifications

You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student

You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0

For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Experience with website development and/or maintenance

Experience and established skill seeking out and identifying credible and defensible evidence to support the need to pursue studies focused on various social issues.

Excellent writing and proofreading skills

Experience with MS Word and Excel formulas

Strong skills in time management, managing multiple projects, and attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications

Students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time.

Initiative and ability to work independently, including creative problem solving.

Good computer skills (word, excel, powerpoint); familiar with webpage design and editing.

Excellent attention to detail.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.