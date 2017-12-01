The Executive Administrator provides high caliber of administrative support to the Vice President of Human Resources and the Office of the CEO. This role maintains strict confidentiality and requires a high degree of discretion. The Executive Administrator handles interactions with diplomacy and professionalism, and possesses excellent organizational, interpersonal and written communication skills. The position requires flexibility and adaptability to balance the needs of the both the VP, HR and the Office of the CEO in a fast-paced environment.

Roles and Responsibilities

Handles with highest degree of poise, diplomacy and attention to detail, routine as well as complex, diverse and confidential administrative duties requiring broad and comprehensive experience, skill and knowledge of organizational policies and practices

Manages travel plans: arranges domestic, international and multinational travel; handles the visa processing and coordination

Prepares itineraries for the CEO travel

Prepares and manages expense reports that could be high volume and/or high complexity; provides AMEX reconciliation for senior executives

Organizes team building activities for HR including birthdays and holiday events

Monitors and reports on budget for HR including spend against projections and runs standard reports

Manages calendars by balancing requests and priorities; coordinates across multiple calendars to schedule meetings and calls

Manages the calendar for the executive leadership and global leadership meetings

Drafts or refines business correspondence for executives and creates materials for meetings, including presentations

Organizes and manages meetings, including development of meeting agendas, handling confidential materials, taking and disseminating meeting notes and following up on action items as needed. Arranges meeting logistics which includes reserving meeting space, sending calendar invitations, scheduling WebEx meetings, arranging teleconferencing numbers, and arranging/providing technical support

Facilitates key business processes (e.g., procurement, contract management, etc.)

Provides general administrative support for HR and Office of CEO, including stocking supplies, ordering business cards, etc.

Keeps abreast of USP’s policies, mission and activities; uses discretion in handling sensitive issues and in determining issues that require the attention of the department head or executive office manager

May support cross-departmental and cross-divisional team with administrative needs as needed

Recognizes and escalates issues potentially requiring upper management awareness and input

Provide assistance for special projects upon request

Performs other activities as assigned.

Basic Qualifications:

Associate degree and 5 years of experience supporting a Senior Executive in a fast paced environment OR an equivalent combination of education and experience

Demonstrated experience independently managing complex tasks, scheduling international and domestic trips

Extensive experience and strong proficiency in MS Outlook

Preferred Qualifications:

Demonstrates highest level of ethics and integrity and embraces USP’s Core Values

Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and non-verbal communication, listening and problem solving skills

Excellent professionalism, accountability, and helpfulness, and possesses a customer service mentality

Excellent teamwork skills and mindset

Excellent written communication skills that convey professional presence

Strong level of English spelling and grammar

Discretion in managing highly confidential information

Solid understanding of the executive and department priorities

Pro-active and self-starter

Responsive, flexible, adaptable; where international time zones are involved there may be a need to mirror the work schedule of the executive supported

Flexible and open to new ideas

Possesses a strong customer service approach and mindset

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Manages time effectively across multiple executives’ priorities

Can handle a variety of special projects at the request of the executives

Strong computer literacy and competence and must be an advanced user of MS Office suite

Demonstrated ability to successfully manage multiple concurrent assignments in a timely manner

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular