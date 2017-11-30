Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Assistant, Center on Medical Product Access, Safety, and Stewardship - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Center on Medical Product Access, Safety and Stewardship (COMPASS) works with Georgetown faculty, community stakeholders, federal and state governments, and commercial partners in developing innovative solutions that promote U.S. and global access to safe, sufficient, and effective medical products that address the world's pressing public health challenges.

The Research Assistant serves as the primary researcher on the Global Mapping of Antibiotic Resistance project carried out by COMPASS. S/he works with the project's Principal Investigator (PI), co-PI, and project staff and partners in medicine and public health to guide the overall project by conducting literature reviews, developing data criteria and characteristics for analysis and conducting outreach to other scientists/potential collaborators. Reporting to the Professor of Medicine/Infectious Diseases, the Research Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs reviews of the scientific and medical literature.

Conducts research using other data sources, such as national and international disease surveillance and open source media.

Works with the project's Principal Investigators and collaborators to identify, develop, and pilot test approaches for searching additional novel data sources from medicine, public health, and other disciplines.

Develops criteria for and assesses study and data quality and attributes for inclusion or exclusion in database.

Enters data into databases and makes recommendations for and carry out updates to database structure.

Works with Principal Investigators and collaborators to analyze data and distill larger trends and findings.

Produces new and update existing maps to display global trends in antibiotic resistance.

Assists with preparing publications and other analyses.

Supports compliance activities related to the grant, such as contribute to reporting.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree and demonstrated relevant skills and research success in public health/life sciences - strong preference for advanced degree (Masters or PhD) in public health, life sciences, or relevant analytic sciences

IT skills or ability to learn to work with databases such as Excel and SAS, modeling, and GIS programs/mapping technologies

Specific experience in/familiarity with antimicrobial resistance, infectious disease epidemiology, and global public health preferred

Excellent speaking, writing and analytic skills

Ability to work well with a multidisciplinary team and with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including at Georgetown, other universities, government and other countries

Strong interest and educational background in public health and/or life sciences

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.