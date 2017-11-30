Responsibilities

This position is only for the Spring 2018 semester.

The Department of Information Technology and Management Science invites applications for a 1/3 Graduate Assistantship starting in Spring 2018.

1/3 GA: Works 105 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 7 hours per week in a typical 15 semester); and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

General Responsibilities:

Primary responsibility is the development and implementation of processes and procedures, particularly in the IT undergraduate program.

Responsibilities also include:

- Maintaining electronic files, including spreadsheets and databases to support course scheduling

- Working on new program development

- Collecting data for outcomes assessment activities

- Conducting research

- Executing other tasks

- Supports the Cyber Center events by arranging logistics for events and outside speakers

Minimum Qualifications

University required minimum qualifications:

You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.

You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Department-specific minimum qualifications:

Admitted student in a School of Business graduate Program (IT, Cybersecurity, or IT dual degrees).

Knowledge of computer packages including MS Word, PowerPoint, Access, and MS Excel.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Competent in research techniques, able to work as part of a team, and to take and follow directions.

Preferred Qualifications

University required preferred qualifications:

Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.

Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students.

Department-specific preferred qualifications:

Ability to work a fluctuating schedule to meet faculty requirements in fall 2017.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please include a list of a minimum of 3 references including relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

