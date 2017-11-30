Graduate Assistant - Information Technology

Responsibilities

This position is only for the Spring 2018 semester.

The Department of Information Technology and Management Science invites applications for a 1/3 Graduate Assistantship starting in Spring 2018.

1/3 GA: Works 105 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 7 hours per week in a typical 15 semester); and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

General Responsibilities:
Primary responsibility is the development and implementation of processes and procedures, particularly in the IT undergraduate program.

Responsibilities also include:

- Maintaining electronic files, including spreadsheets and databases to support course scheduling
- Working on new program development
- Collecting data for outcomes assessment activities
- Conducting research
- Executing other tasks
- Supports the Cyber Center events by arranging logistics for events and outside speakers

Minimum Qualifications

University required minimum qualifications:

  • You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.
  • You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.
  • For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Department-specific minimum qualifications:

  • Admitted student in a School of Business graduate Program (IT, Cybersecurity, or IT dual degrees).
  • Knowledge of computer packages including MS Word, PowerPoint, Access, and MS Excel.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Competent in research techniques, able to work as part of a team, and to take and follow directions.

Preferred Qualifications

University required preferred qualifications:

  • Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.
  • Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students.

Department-specific preferred qualifications:

  • Ability to work a fluctuating schedule to meet faculty requirements in fall 2017.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please include a list of a minimum of 3 references including relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

