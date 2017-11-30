Graduate Assistant - Information Technology
Responsibilities
This position is only for the Spring 2018 semester.
The Department of Information Technology and Management Science invites applications for a 1/3 Graduate Assistantship starting in Spring 2018.
1/3 GA: Works 105 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 7 hours per week in a typical 15 semester); and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.
General Responsibilities:
Primary responsibility is the development and implementation of processes and procedures, particularly in the IT undergraduate program.
Responsibilities also include:
- Maintaining electronic files, including spreadsheets and databases to support course scheduling
- Working on new program development
- Collecting data for outcomes assessment activities
- Conducting research
- Executing other tasks
- Supports the Cyber Center events by arranging logistics for events and outside speakers
Minimum Qualifications
University required minimum qualifications:
- You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.
- You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
Department-specific minimum qualifications:
- Admitted student in a School of Business graduate Program (IT, Cybersecurity, or IT dual degrees).
- Knowledge of computer packages including MS Word, PowerPoint, Access, and MS Excel.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Competent in research techniques, able to work as part of a team, and to take and follow directions.
Preferred Qualifications
University required preferred qualifications:
- Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.
- Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students.
Department-specific preferred qualifications:
- Ability to work a fluctuating schedule to meet faculty requirements in fall 2017.
Special Notes to Applicants
The Department of Information Technology and Management Science invites applications for a 1/3 Graduate Assistantship for the Spring 2018 semester.
Please include a list of a minimum of 3 references including relevant contact information.
Application materials must be received by
