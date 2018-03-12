Occasional travel - As required for mandatory training requirements

Must meet federal employment suitability

Males must register for Selective Service, www.sss.gov

You must be a student currently enrolled in an accredited public or other non-profit college or university:

· Enrolled in an approved program

· Pursing a Graduate Degree

· Enrollment must be in a full-time program

· Have a good academic standing

· Meet the qualification standards of the position

· Must be at least 16 years of age

· A U.S. citizen or a national

· Must sign a Participant Agreement

Applicants must meet requirements by the date they enter on duty.

Other Significant Facts:

1.) Some positions may be deemed drug testing designated positions and require participation in random drug testing.

2.) Incumbent may be subject to pre-employment drug testing as a condition of employment, and participation in random drug testing.

3.) Appointment may be contingent upon passing a physical examination.

4.) Incumbent may be required to obtain and maintain appropriate background investigation or security clearance.

5.) Employment under this announcement will be full-time during the student's summer session, approximately 10-12 weeks.

Note: There may be additional conditions and/or requirements as determined by the position being filled.

The Premier College Intern Program targets individuals who are seeking a dynamic career with the Air Force Civilian Service in a variety of career fields by gaining real-world experience. You will be given the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to pursue a successful career with the Air Force Civilian Service.

Upon graduation and program requirement completion, a Premier College Intern may be converted to a career, career-conditional appointment into the Air Force Palace Acquire/Copper Cap or similar developmental training program without further competition.

Please note: This is not a developmental opportunity, this position will be filled at the GS-07 grade level.

To qualify for a GS-07: Completion of one full year of graduate level education OR superior academic achievement and currently enrolled in a graduate level program. Must have completed one year of the program.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This position has an education requirement. You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. http://www2.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html

FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, who are 18 but not yet 26 years old, must be registered with the selective service system (or have an exemption) to be eligible for federal employment. For additional information or to register, click here.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

DIRECT DEPOSIT: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.

DHA Post-Secondary Students may work full-time schedules during the student's summer session/break.

DHA Post-Secondary Students may be considered for noncompetitive conversion to a permanent appointment within 120 days of completion of degree requirements, if they meet the following:

1. Successfully complete academic requirements for a graduate degree

2. Meet the OPM Qualification requirements for the target position to which the DHA Post-Secondary Student may be converted.

3. Maintain acceptable performance

It is important to remember that eligibility for conversion to permanent employment is neither automatic nor guaranteed.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 (if applicable).

90-Day Certificate: This DHA Public Notice may be used to fill like vacancies for 90-days from the closing date. Applicants may receive consideration as/if additional vacancies occur during this period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will be evaluated against the appropriate qualification standard for the position being filled. Qualified candidates will be considered in accordance with the Office of Personnel Management Qualification Standard.

We will review your application, including an online assessment questionnaire if applicable, to ensure that you meet the requirements to perform in this position satisfactorily.

If qualified, we will then place you in one of the three categories described below:

1. Best-qualified category: GPA of 2.95 or higher and seeking a degree.

2. Highly-qualified category: GPA of 2.50 to 2.94 and seeking a degree.

3. Qualified category: GPA of 2.0 to 2.49 and seeking a degree.

Applicants in the Best-qualified category will be referred to the selecting official for further review.

Veterans' Preference does not apply in the recruitment and hiring procedures of DHA Post-Secondary Students. Selections made under this notice will be processed as new appointments to the civil service. Incomplete applications that do not include supporting documentation may be eliminated from consideration. Applicants, who disqualify themselves, in the occupational questionnaire, will not be evaluated further. Your application may not receive appropriate consideration without the required supporting documentation. Falsifying your background, education, and/or experience is cause for not hiring you or removal after hiring.

You are applying to a resume database, your resume and any documents submitted will be retained for six months and may be used at any time during this period. When a position is requested to be filled under the Direct Hire Authority, a list of applicants may be provided to management for review and possible selection. You will not receive any notifications and your resume will not be reviewed for qualifications until a position is requested to be filled.

NOTE: Notices of Results (NORs) will not be sent to applicants under this authority. Please do not contact this office for status. If you are selected for this position, you will be contacted.

