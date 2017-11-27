This health position provides support of health service programs provided at schools. An employee in this class is responsible for assisting the Registered Nurse in a high school clinic and working under the Registered Nurse's direction and supervision. The work includes performing basic first aid, assisting with maintenance of health records, and related clinic duties. The Registered Nurse will assign duties as needed.

* Checks temperatures; renders limited first aid; assists with screening procedures.

* Assists with maintenance of immunization records and informs appropriate officials of deficits. The Registered Nurse will assist with helping aides learn how to organize their clinics and familiarize them with appropriate documentation procedures.

* Assists the Registered Nurse with documentation of clinic visits and care provided daily.

* Administers medication appropriately per School District's medication policy and documents.

* Performs related work as assigned by the Registered Nurse.

Graduation from high school and experience in providing nurse assistant services; or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Knowledge of basic health practices.

* Knowledge of basic computer skills

* Ability to deal effectively with students requiring health assistance; to communicate effectively orally and in writing; to work cooperatively with others.



More searches like this Nurse Healthcare jobs in Sterling