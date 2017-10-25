A job coach is a teacher assistant position that requires specialized skills and training. Job coaches provide short-term support to students who are learning new jobs in the school or in the community. The job coach reports to the transition teacher assigned to the high school.



* Assists in setting work plans for students including accommodations, scheduling, transportation, and task analysis* Provides direct support and systematic training to students working in schools or in the community; assists in travel training* Collects data on student progress in the work environment; assists in the social integration of students in the work place* Trains students to the level of independence and fades support on the job.* Supports the Career Pathways class* May support students from other schools when necessary* Performs related work as required

Applicants must have excellent communication and decision making skills and be comfortable working in the community.