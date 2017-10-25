Teacher Assistant, Special Education (Job Coach)
- Employer
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Location
- Potomac Falls, VA
- Posted
- Oct 25, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching, Coach, Teacher
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
A job coach is a teacher assistant position that requires specialized skills and training. Job coaches provide short-term support to students who are learning new jobs in the school or in the community. The job coach reports to the transition teacher assigned to the high school.
* Provides direct support and systematic training to students working in schools or in the community; assists in travel training
* Collects data on student progress in the work environment; assists in the social integration of students in the work place
* Trains students to the level of independence and fades support on the job.
* Supports the Career Pathways class
* May support students from other schools when necessary
* Performs related work as required
Applicants must have excellent communication and decision making skills and be comfortable working in the community.