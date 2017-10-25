Teacher Assistant, Special Education (Job Coach)

Employer
Loudoun County Public Schools
Location
Potomac Falls, VA
Posted
Oct 25, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
School and Teaching, Coach, Teacher
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

A job coach is a teacher assistant position that requires specialized skills and training. Job coaches provide short-term support to students who are learning new jobs in the school or in the community. The job coach reports to the transition teacher assigned to the high school.

* Assists in setting work plans for students including accommodations, scheduling, transportation, and task analysis
* Provides direct support and systematic training to students working in schools or in the community; assists in travel training
* Collects data on student progress in the work environment; assists in the social integration of students in the work place
* Trains students to the level of independence and fades support on the job.
* Supports the Career Pathways class
* May support students from other schools when necessary
* Performs related work as required

Applicants must have excellent communication and decision making skills and be comfortable working in the community.

