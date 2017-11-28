Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Landscape Gardener I, Landscape & Grounds - Facilities Management

The Landscape Gardener I performs semi-skilled landscape labor work as part Facilities Management's mission to maintain university buildings and grounds and in accordance with industry/trade practices. Reporting to the Landscape and Grounds Supervisor along with eight other laborers Gardener II and Gardener positions, and indirectly to the Gardener II or Gardener positions, s/he is a member of a landscape maintenance team receiving training and experience vital to the maintenance of exterior space on the campus. The Landscape Gardener I supports a direct service of the department in ensuring an attractive, comfortable, safe and clean environment in which the University community can live, learn and work. Reporting to the Assistant Superintendent, the Landscape Gardener I has duties include but are not limited to:

Performs all grounds maintenance, landscape maintenance and various grounds related tasks for example, grass mowing, trimming and edging, removal of weeds, irrigating lawns and planted areas, mulching, reactivating flower beds and tree saucers, laying sod, and installation of landscape materials.

Performs monthly assignments according to seasonal schedules, in response to requests for service ( e.g. , preventive maintenance of storm drain throughout the campus) and in response to emergencies.

Uses all standard tools, equipment (for example, mowers, edgers, and all-terrain vehicles), materials and supplies of the trade, and observes all safety rules, regulations and precautions in performing their duties.

Monitors equipment maintenance needs to ensure proper performance.

Operates irrigation systems, identifies irrigation problems and makes designated repairs.

Ensures that assigned area is clean, removes trash and recyclable materials from the campus grounds and landscape areas, and removes postings, graffiti and chalk from campus public spaces.

Performs snow and ice removal of campus staircases and walkways.

Assists in the application of pesticides on campus plantings as needed, and maintains pesticide application requirements through in-house and off-site pesticide training.

Requirements

High school diploma or equivalent certification

1 to 3 years of grounds and landscape maintenance experience

Valid driver's license

Ability to operate pickup trucks, tractors, skid steer loaders, all-terrain vehicles and other specialized grounds equipment

Availability and willingness to work during emergency situations such as staffing shortages and snow removal.

This position is designated an emergency position that requires that incumbent reports to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

