Plans, directs, coordinates, and supervises the quality control functions to ensure integrity of both operating and capital inventory. Develops, implements, and maintains quality control plan, procedures, standards and specifications. Develops and analyzes statistical data and product specifications to determine standards and to ensure quality, accurate inventory. Coordinates objectives in cooperation with engineers to maximize product reliability and minimize costs. Creates, documents and implements inspection criteria and procedures; supervises workers engaged in inspection and testing activities to ensure high productivity and high technical integrity. Investigates (and corrects) issues and complaints relating to nonconforming material. Monitors corrective actions for critical/major and minor nonconformities, ensuring that actions are effective, implemented in a timely manner, and are permanent in nature to avoid recurrence of deficiencies. Reports any instances of non-compliance with contractual or statutory/regulatory compliance issues and work to resolve issues expeditiously. Works with purchasing staff to establish quality requirements for external suppliers. As the subject matter expert, directs the effort to ensure inventory and financial management software systems accurately and consistently produce reliable, actionable inventory data. Creates and maintains Bus Maintenance’s reference guides: data classification index, data dictionary, parts action form manuals, etc. Ensure configuration control of all quality related documents to include Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), work instructions, desk reference guides and forms. Develops curriculum and implements training programs for all quality control functions. Develops metrics and reports to track the effectiveness and trends of inventory quality control. Develops, recommends and implements strategic business plans and processes for the quality control area. Stays abreast of quality control best practices in order to educate staff and issue policy changes. Measure, monitor and analyze the processes and implement actions necessary to meet goals and drive continual process improvements. Establishes clear goals and performance standards for subordinates that are tied to departmental and organizational goals. Conducts performance evaluations based on these standards.

Leads and directs inventory accuracy efforts. Performs periodic audits on inventory in storerooms to maintain accuracy; recommends and implements process improvements to increase data accuracy. Collaborates with Warehouse and Inventory Planning managers to ensure inventory count data is accurate in all systems of record. Ensures a high level of internal and external customer service. Demonstrates commitment to customer service improvements and meeting the Authority’s vision. The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Personal Interview Skills Assessments Verification of education and experience Criminal Background Check Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Job Description:The ideal candidate will be able to implement manage the full scope of Quality Control.This position will be focused on the quality control of our IT systems for inventory and have three (3) direct reports. The ideal incumbent will take an active role in process development, implementation oversight, and training as this position is very Hands On. The ideal prospect will also have experience writing SOPs, incorporating lean concepts, and developing quality control process across the Supply chain and implement any changes deemed necessary.Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Inventory Management, Mechanical or Manufacturing Engineering, or a related field.A minimum of eight (8) years of progressively responsible experience in quality control, inspection and/or materials management to meet the needs of customers within a large organization, preferably in mass transportation. Experience in the development and implementation of policies and procedures and five (5) years of management supervisory experience.Possession of valid District of Columbia, Maryland, or Virginia motor vehicle operator’s permit issued from the jurisdiction of residence.Master’s degree in a related fieldSix Sigma certificationExperience implementing six sigma and lean manufacturing principlesSatisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.The Manager Inventory Quality Control is responsible for developing, implementing and managing quality control systems designed to ensure safe, reliable inventory to support the bus fleet. This role directs inspection activities, develops standards for inventory and asset data quality, implements quality control policy and procedures, and ensures multiple inventory software systems are effectively meeting the business needs of Bus Maintenance. This role will collaborate with the engineering, maintenance, planning, and storeroom areas to implement a best in class quality control program that eliminates material defects in the supply chain.Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.