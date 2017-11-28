Description: POSITION SUMMARY:

Develop, design, and establish software Configuration Management (CM) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and other contract deliverable CM documentation. Authorize the release of approved software configuration items and software configuration changes specified by management and other functional groups. Provide subject matter advice and guidance on CM best practice methods, standards, and requirements in accordance with the CM Plan to program team members. Monitor and manage corrective action plans and implements process improvement responses.



Responsibilities:

Assists the CM Specialist, Lead in the design and implementation of the entire Configuration Management framework, including identifying and documenting the items to be controlled and the information to be captured and recorded.



Ensures the proper baseline identification of configuration items, perform periodic audits, and provide verification of version release configuration items.



Develops, maintains, and implements CM process standards, plans, and procedures. Ensures changes to the process methods and processes are properly approved, communicated, managed, and executed throughout the CM lifecycle.



Performs builds and migrations of code. Maintains status accounting records to ensure that current and historical configurations of products can be accurately determined throughout the product life cycle. Tracks all problems and changes in product documents and reports changes and current configuration.



Participates in CCB/TRB teams and attends meetings with management and other functional groups to obtain information about and authorizations for the release of configuration items and software configuration changes specified as needed.



Assists the CM Specialist, Lead in the management and maintenance of the Configuration Management Plan. Qualifications/Requirements: Required Qualifications:

-Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or other technically relevant degree -Minimum of 7 to 9 years' experience working in software system development and sustainment as CM Specialist or CM systems administrator -Ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner with success working in Integrated Product Teams (IPTs)

-Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience utilizing a CM Tool (e.g.,

Subversion) to supports an enterprise CM framework (e.g., version

control, third-party version control support, code migrations, file merging, branching, custom reports generation, impact analysis, third-party tool integration, and roll back capabilities) as well as tool administration and configuration

- Familiarity with STAT for CM/Version Control of PeopleSoft, third-party apps, and any custom-developed code

- Security +

- Final Secret clearance



Desired Qualifications:

- Experience working with Continuous Integrations tools such as Jenkins

- Experience designing and managing a CMDB; preferably Client uCMDB

- Experience with installation, configuration and administration; Stat is

preferable

- Experience working with Subversion

- Experience working in an AGILE environment -Experience with Client ALM

-Experience in managing development and delivery of multiple overlapping Releases

- Experience working with PeopleSoft 9.1 ERP and Oracle 11g

databases -Knowledge of enterprise-level applications, including ERP, EDI, CRM, data warehouses, etc. and ERP applications (e.g., PeopleSoft, SAP)

- Minimum of 4 years' experience in managing software release delivery in a production and/or development environment

- Knowledge of CMMI Level 3 processes

- Familiarity with Risk and Issue Management

