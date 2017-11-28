The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM), established in 1970 under the name Institute of Medicine (IOM), is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as adviser to the nation and the international community.

The National Academy of Medicine’s Leadership Consortium for Value & Science-Driven Health Care provides a trusted venue for national leaders in health care to work cooperatively toward their common commitment to effective, innovative health care that consistently adds value to patients and society.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Leadership Consortium is seeking a research associate to help the Leadership Consortium conduct projects and research on pressing health policy problems. The NAM seeks an individual with a Bachelor’s degree and at least 3 years of experience in the field of health policy or with a master’s degree in a related field who is interested in working in a fast-paced health policy environment to foster collaboration across perspectives. The Research Associate must have a keen sense of strategic decision-making, excellent interpersonal skills, exceptional writing abilities, and knowledge of the current issues in the field of health policy in general. The Research Associate will work closely with the Senior Program Officer within the Science and Technology portfolio to organize and facilitate ongoing Consortium activities and meetings.

Develops pertinent background research which contributes to a greater understanding of pertinent health policy issues impacting assigned program(s) or project(s), subjects and topics. Drafts background papers, agendas for external meetings with experts, and communicates with outside experts. Prepares preliminary outlines of projects to determine appropriate scope and processes for achieving desired goals. Edits and fact checks report material developed by Leadership Consortium, senior staff, and consultants. Responds to inquiries about Leadership Consortium activities and increases public awareness of activities. Manages related databases, including reference databases. Assists with administrative duties related to programs/projects.

Applying general professional level knowledge and principles of research, incumbent exercises independent judgment and applies discretion to recommend best course of action for assigned projects.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Reads, analyzes, and evaluates data and literature. Prepares preliminary outlines of projects and agendas for Leadership Consortium meetings. Participates in discussions and external meetings with various officials, academics, allied groups and staff. Synthesizes the available literature for specific sections of the National Academy of Medicine Special Publications or other types of output. Verifies references and checks facts of National Academy of Medicine publications.

2. Develops agenda, identifies participants, and helps to coordinate Leadership Consortium convening meetings. Issues invitations and corresponds with participants. Participates in selecting literature for participants and other applicable groups to receive through mailings, briefing books, and meetings. Attends meetings, provides logistical and administrative support, and prepares initial draft of meeting summary.

3. Assists with drafting and proofreading discussion papers. Abstracts information from scientific studies to create tables for committee review or use in committee reports. Drafts, summarizes, and edits findings and provides feedback to appropriate parties. Formats text and publications. Coordinates with printers/publishers to have materials printed. Facilitates writing group calls and takes notes.

4. Manages database to track references for NAM/Leadership Consortium publications.

5. Prepares the publications for review and assists with review response. Ensures edits are included in the publication. Creates bibliographies, graphics, and tables for reports.

6. Stays informed of health policy topics of interest to the Leadership Consortium.

7. Responds to inquiries from the public sector, sponsors and other scientific peers outside of the National Academies. Increases public awareness of studies. Identifies professional and advocacy groups interested in the Leadership Consortium’s work.

8. Performs operational and administrative tasks as needed such as corresponding with Leadership Consortium members and other external stakeholders, scheduling, participating in, and summarizing calls with external partners, managing contact databases and other communications activities, assisting in fundraising including developing applications and progress reports, and other tasks associated with preparing for Leadership Consortium meetings and workshops, and developing new project ideas.9. Serves as a mentor and/or resource to employees. May be responsible for training and supervising junior staff.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Ability to solve intellectual problems of appreciable variety and complexity using originality and ingenuity. Ability to exercise appreciable latitude for independent judgment and action. Experience working in complex, face-paced environments. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.