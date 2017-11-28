DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Serves as System Engineer for an Army airborne sensor program.Performs DOD 5000 lifecycle systems engineering for Electro Optical and Infrared sensors on various manned and unmanned aerial platforms.Manages technical activities for development, test, and fielding of EO/IR payloads.Provides system engineering support and advice for team integration on new and existing platforms when required at system level for cost/schedule/ performance impacts.Supports testing and test planning of systems across the full range of the Acquisition life cycle.Demonstrates a working knowledge of optical, electro-mechanical, and software systems and their application in an operational environment.Participate in the developing training programs for various sensor systems.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree in a related area and a minimum of 5 years of experience in the field or in a related area.Secret clearance is required.DAU Level 2 certification (or equivalent) in Engineering required.Desired:DAU Level 3.