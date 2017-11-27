Director of Nursing
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities:
EDUCATION: BSN Required; Graduate of an accredited School of Nursing; Master's degree in Nursing preferred and /or equivalent experience in a leadership position and/or continuing education.
REQUIRED LICENSES: Registered Nurse in the District of Columbia
- Serves as an expert resource for all aspects of nursing.
- Listens to report on all patients on unit.
- Reviews all information.
- Conducts patient rounds with each nurse and evaluates goals and plans of care for all patients.
- Monitors each patient's progress with the plan of care and adjustments as needed.
- Collaborates with interdisciplinary team members to identify potential barriers and variances to the plan of care.
- Acts as a liaison between patients, caregivers and community resources and all departments.
- Promotes development of evidenced based clinical practice.
- Utilizes disease specific protocols to meet patient goals.
- Promotes patient safety.
- Demonstrates creativity and innovation in approach to complex problem solving.
- Good communication & teamwork skills.
