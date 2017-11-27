Director of Nursing

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Executive, Director
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Responsibilities:

  1. Serves as an expert resource for all aspects of nursing.
  2. Listens to report on all patients on unit.
  3. Reviews all information.
  4. Conducts patient rounds with each nurse and evaluates goals and plans of care for all patients.
  5. Monitors each patient's progress with the plan of care and adjustments as needed.
  6. Collaborates with interdisciplinary team members to identify potential barriers and variances to the plan of care.
  7. Acts as a liaison between patients, caregivers and community resources and all departments.
  8. Promotes development of evidenced based clinical practice.
  9. Utilizes disease specific protocols to meet patient goals.
  10. Promotes patient safety.
  11. Demonstrates creativity and innovation in approach to complex problem solving.
  12. Good communication & teamwork skills.

EDUCATION: BSN Required; Graduate of an accredited School of Nursing; Master's degree in Nursing preferred and /or equivalent experience in a leadership position and/or continuing education.


REQUIRED LICENSES: Registered Nurse in the District of Columbia

Share



