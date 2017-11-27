Registered Nurse/Behavioral Health

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Psychiatric Nurses provides professional psychiatric nursing care to acutely and chronically ill patients; and performs related duties as required. Psychiatric Nurses perform the range of psychiatric nursing duties required to care for primarily high risk, mentally ill patients in a locked institutional setting. Psychiatric Nurses must have thorough knowledge of mental health practices and procedures, laws and regulations, and the ability to work independently.


  • Associates Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Nursing
  • Current DC RN license
  • Current BLS certification
  • Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Effective interpersonal, communication and leadership skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills

