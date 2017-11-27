Registered Nurse/Behavioral Health
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Psychiatric Nurses provides professional psychiatric nursing care to acutely and chronically ill patients; and performs related duties as required. Psychiatric Nurses perform the range of psychiatric nursing duties required to care for primarily high risk, mentally ill patients in a locked institutional setting. Psychiatric Nurses must have thorough knowledge of mental health practices and procedures, laws and regulations, and the ability to work independently.
- Associates Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Nursing
- Current DC RN license
- Current BLS certification
- Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
- Effective interpersonal, communication and leadership skills.
- Good verbal and written communication skills
