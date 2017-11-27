Must have, a minimum of one (1) year experience as a Charge Nurse in a hospital, long-term care facility, or other related health care facility. Must have training in rehabilitative and restorative nursing practices. Must have knowledge of demonstrative critical thinking skills. Must demonstrate an interest in Gerontological Nursing.

ust have, a minimum of one (1) year experience as a Charge Nurse in a hospital, long-term care facility, or other related health care facility. Must have training in rehabilitative and restorative nursing practices. Must have knowledge of demonstrative critical thinking skills. Must demonstrate an interest in Gerontological Nursing. Must have current RN licensure in the District of Columbia Current BLS

The primary purpose of the job is to function as a professional nurse who manages the delivery of nursing care to an assigned group of residents or an assigned unit which will enable residents to meet their activities of daily living.Must be a graduate of an approved school of nursingMust have current RN licensure in the District of ColumbiaCurrent BLS