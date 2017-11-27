Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Respiratory Therapist (RT) will perform all respiratory care related duties. Sets up and administers all routine and complex respiratory therapy procedures to patients of all ages in all areas of the hospital, including out patients, the Emergency Department, NICU and ICU departments as prescribed by a physician. RT is responsible for the application and operation of acute care ventilators used for continuous short and long-term mechanical ventilation of adults and neonates.
· Current license in the District of Columbia
· Current BLS certification required
· Minimum 2 years' experience in a hospital setting
· Graduate of an accredited Respiratory Therapy program.
