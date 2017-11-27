Registered Respiratory Therapist

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Counselor and Therapist
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Respiratory Therapist (RT) will perform all respiratory care related duties. Sets up and administers all routine and complex respiratory therapy procedures to patients of all ages in all areas of the hospital, including out patients, the Emergency Department, NICU and ICU departments as prescribed by a physician. RT is responsible for the application and operation of acute care ventilators used for continuous short and long-term mechanical ventilation of adults and neonates.

· Current license in the District of Columbia

· Current BLS certification required

· Minimum 2 years' experience in a hospital setting

· Graduate of an accredited Respiratory Therapy program.

