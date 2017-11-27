Registered Nurse - ER

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Nov 27, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
ER nurses deliver care in an emergency department where patients arrive with a full spectrum of disease and/or injury. Ability to interview, assess triage and establish priority of care is essential. ER Nurses are responsible for the coordinating of and performing direct nursing care for patients, utilizing concepts of the nursing process.

Graduate of an accredited School of Nursing. BSN degree in nursing preferred
Minimum 2 years ER experience
Current D.C. licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse
Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS





