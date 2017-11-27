Registered Nurse - ER
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
ER nurses deliver care in an emergency department where patients arrive with a full spectrum of disease and/or injury. Ability to interview, assess triage and establish priority of care is essential. ER Nurses are responsible for the coordinating of and performing direct nursing care for patients, utilizing concepts of the nursing process.
Graduate of an accredited School of Nursing. BSN degree in nursing preferred
Minimum 2 years ER experience
Current D.C. licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse
Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS
Graduate of an accredited School of Nursing. BSN degree in nursing preferred
Minimum 2 years ER experience
Current D.C. licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse
Have and maintain current BLS, ACLS
Similar jobs
Apply for Registered Nurse - ER
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly