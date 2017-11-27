Registered Nurse-ICU

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
The ICU Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the ICU. He/she provides an environment for the delivery of care to clinically complicated and severely ill patients with acute and potentially life threatening, general medical, surgical and diseases carrying multi-system failure in the adult population. They are responsible for assuring continuity of care for ICU patients implementing applicable disease management protocols as appropriate. Interdisciplinary plans of care are developed, implemented, reviewed and revised as necessary. They admit patients from ED, PACU/OR and receive transfers from Rapid Responses and Code Blues.

  • Current District of Columbia RN license.
  • Current BLS and ACLS
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) required, MSN preferred.
  • Three (3) years of experience as a Telemetry, Critical Care, or Emergency Medicine nurse.
  • Ability to monitor multiple patients.
  • Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.



