Registered Nurse-Medical Surgical Unit

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Nov 27, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The Medical/Surgical Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and M/S nursing staff, oversees, coordinates and manage care for all patients on Medical/Surgical Unit. They are responsible for assuring the continuity of care for Medical/Surgical patients, implementing all disease management protocols as appropriate, and developing interdisciplinary plans of care.

  • At least one (1) year Medical/Surgical experience.
  • Associate's degree from an accredited school of nursing. BSN degree preferred.
  • Current D.C. Licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse.
  • Must have current BLS.
  • Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.

