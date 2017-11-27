Registered Nurse-Medical Surgical Unit
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Medical/Surgical Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and M/S nursing staff, oversees, coordinates and manage care for all patients on Medical/Surgical Unit. They are responsible for assuring the continuity of care for Medical/Surgical patients, implementing all disease management protocols as appropriate, and developing interdisciplinary plans of care.
- At least one (1) year Medical/Surgical experience.
- Associate's degree from an accredited school of nursing. BSN degree preferred.
- Current D.C. Licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse.
- Must have current BLS.
- Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.
