United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
The Telemetry Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members, oversees, coordinates and Manages care for all patients on Telemetry. They are responsible for assuring the continuity of care for Telemetry patients, implementing all disease management protocols as appropriate, and developing interdisciplinary plans of care. They are required to take care of those patients who have been released from Intensive Care Unit but still require extensive round the clock monitoring to ensure that they can have a smooth recovery until discharge.

  • Current District of Columbia RN license.
  • Current BLS and ACLS
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) required, MSN preferred.
  • Three (3) years of experience as a Telemetry, Critical Care, or Emergency Medicine nurse.
  • Ability to monitor multiple patients.
  • Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.



