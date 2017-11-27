Current District of Columbia RN license.

Current BLS / ACLS preferred

Associate Degree required ,Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) preferred , CNN ,CDN preferred.

Three (3) years of experience as a Dialysis Nurse in the acute or chronic dialysis setting.

Ability to monitor multiple patients as prescribed in the nurse patient ratio for inpatient hemodialysis by DOH, District of Columbia

Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.

Advance medical knowledge, technical expertise, compassion and strong interpersonal skills to care for patients who may have life-threatening conditions.

The Dialysis Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the Dialysis Unit as well as other patient care areas where there is a need for hemodialysis treatment. He/she provides a safe, effective and efficient environment for the delivery of care to stable as well as clinically complicated ,severely ill patients with acute or chronic renal failure and patients with toxic levels of medications that necessitate hemodialysis treatment in the adult population. They are responsible for ensuring continuity of care for hemodialysis patients, implementing applicable disease management protocols as appropriate. Interdisciplinary plans of care are developed, implemented, reviewed and revised as necessary. They provide dialysis treatment for patients from ED, PACU, Telemetry and the Medical Surgical units.