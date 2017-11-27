Registered Nurse -OR
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsible for the delivery of safe, effective, and quality patient-family centered care in the operating room and other areas of perioperative services for all patients population.
- Graduate from an accredited school of Nursing.
- Current registered licensure.
- CPR Certified and ACLS Certification.
- Basic computer skills
- Two years of continuous experience in PeriOperative services
Similar jobs
Apply for Registered Nurse -OR
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly