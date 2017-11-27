Registered Nurse -OR

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Nov 27, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Responsible for the delivery of safe, effective, and quality patient-family centered care in the operating room and other areas of perioperative services for all patients population.
  • Graduate from an accredited school of Nursing.
  • Current registered licensure.
  • CPR Certified and ACLS Certification.
  • Basic computer skills
  • Two years of continuous experience in PeriOperative services

