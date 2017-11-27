Surgical Assistant
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Nov 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Surgical Assistant is responsible for providing assistance to the surgeons in the performance of all procedures done in the operating room. The surgical assistant to the surgeon during the operation does so under the direction and supervision of that surgeon and in accordance with hospital policy and appropriate laws and regulations
A surgical Assistant shall not perform the following tasks;
- Perform any surgical procedure independently.
- Prescribe any medications or controlled substances
- Write any progress notes or orders on hospitalized patients, except operative notes.
