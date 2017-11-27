Position Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 yearsStability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Our nurse retention turnover rate under 5% - significantly lower than the national average of 14.6%.Market: Sentara Heart Hospital, a quaternary care facility, is the #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery center in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What will you do:

We are made up of five operating rooms with one being a hybrid OR.

Our OR nurses circulate on our team. No scrubbing required.

We handle up to 8 OR cases daily.

Nurse work with an multi-disciplinary team of Cardiothoracic Surgeons, OR attendant, Surgical Techs, Surgical assistants, Perfusionist's, anesthesiologists, cardiovascular technologists, and Physician Assistants.

Work schedule is 7am to 5pm; however, cases can run over.

On call requirements: 1st call and 2nd call per week and one weekend per month is required. Must be within 30 minutes of the hospital.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.