Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Momentum Tester to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Momentum Tester will be responsible for participating in test efforts of software releases for a core financial system that uses Momentum software.

Responsibilities

• Core duties include the following test related functions: create test plans, create test scripts, execute manual and automated test scripts, and document results

• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via various techniques (user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.)

• Create and maintain requirements traceability matrices

• Review design documents

• Providing subject matter expertise on software functionality and business processes

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than the three previously listed will also require 1 year experience in testing or supporting accounting systems

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Very good functional knowledge of Momentum software, especially in a testing capacity

• Experience testing interfaces and creating test plans that cover end-to-end testing across multiple applications

• Significant prior experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor

• Familiarity with all stages of the SDM process and experience with Momentum

• Ability to establish rapport with clients and work with clients to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes, and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with automated testing, particularly using HP Quality Center and Quick Test Pro

• Experience with creating SQL queries against Oracle databases

• Experience with other automated testing tools

• Experience with CMMI

• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operation, and procedures

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



