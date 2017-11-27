Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks Data Warehouse Testers to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Data Warehouse Tester will be responsible for performing testing for data warehouse software releases associated with the core accounting system.

Responsibilities

• Perform the following test related functions: create test plans and test scripts, execute manual and automated test scripts, and document results

• Work with client to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system

• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via various techniques (user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.)

• Create and maintain requirements traceability matrices

• Review design documents

• Test applications and document results

• Provide subject matter expertise on software functionality and business processes

• Write SQL queries to both gather and assess test data

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than the three previously listed will require a BA/BS and at least 1 year of experience testing or supporting accounting systems

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Experience in software testing with Business Objects dashboards (Xcelsius) or supporting accounting systems

• Knowledge of Federal Government accounting/financial management policies, practices, operations and procedures

• Significant prior experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor

• Extensive SQL experience

Desired Qualifications

• Experience using Serena TeamTrack

• Experience with CMMI and Agile development methodologies

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP