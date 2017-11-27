Data Warehouse Tester - 1390

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Arlington, VA
Posted
Nov 27, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
IT, QA Engineer
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks Data Warehouse Testers to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Data Warehouse Tester will be responsible for performing testing for data warehouse software releases associated with the core accounting system.

Responsibilities
• Perform the following test related functions: create test plans and test scripts, execute manual and automated test scripts, and document results
• Work with client to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system
• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via various techniques (user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.)
• Create and maintain requirements traceability matrices
• Review design documents
• Test applications and document results
• Provide subject matter expertise on software functionality and business processes
• Write SQL queries to both gather and assess test data

Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than the three previously listed will require a BA/BS and at least 1 year of experience testing or supporting accounting systems
• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
• Experience in software testing with Business Objects dashboards (Xcelsius) or supporting accounting systems
• Knowledge of Federal Government accounting/financial management policies, practices, operations and procedures
• Significant prior experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor
• Extensive SQL experience

Desired Qualifications
• Experience using Serena TeamTrack
• Experience with CMMI and Agile development methodologies

Education
BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Data Warehouse Tester - 1390

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this