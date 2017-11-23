CNA - LTC

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Nov 23, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Nursing Center in Chesapeake is recruiting for full time, part time, and flexi Certified Nursing Assistants to work days, evenings or nights.

Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Nurse Aide

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.

