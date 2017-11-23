Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level requiring independent judgment, under the direction of a qualified physician.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHY OR

Trade School Graduate

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Degree in Radiologic Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, related field or completion of a training program acceptable to their registry board, ARRT or ARDMS. ARRT or ARDMS - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or ARDMS must be registered within one year of hire.