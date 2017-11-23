MEDICAL SONOGRAPHER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 23, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level requiring independent judgment, under the direction of a qualified physician.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHY OR
Trade School Graduate
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Degree in Radiologic Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, related field or completion of a training program acceptable to their registry board, ARRT or ARDMS. ARRT or ARDMS - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or ARDMS must be registered within one year of hire.
