In this position you will provide full-spectrum Systems Engineering Support to USAF and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) acquisition programs within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:Assist with the management of advanced technology sensor projects and the development of sensor components and mounting systems, to include integration on manned or unmanned air vehicles in areas such as integrated subsystem controls, avionics, communications/data link integration, and electrical power integration.Assist in translating DoD user requirements into system requirements which will be used by the weapon system contractor to design, develop, fabricate, test, and evaluate systems, subsystems, and equipment for deployment.Assist in performing technical/mission analyses of operational requirements, assist in developing system concepts, and perform technological/trade-off study assessments of proposed designs.Provide operationally relevant systems engineering services to assist with technology development activities that identify, analyze, evaluate, test, certify, and implement new capabilities.Apply the principles, criteria, and procedures of the DoD to include DoD 5000.01 and DoD 5000.02 as well as the policies and processes of USAF, HQ AFMC, AFLCMC Engineering Directorate, ISR & SOF Directorate and Division level to all engineering tasks.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Physics, or Mathematics from an ABET accredited university, plus a minimum of fifteen (15) years of experience is required.A minimum of four (4) years of your total experience must have been performed on DoD programs/projects.Experience and degree requirements must be in a field relevant to their functional area.Applicants selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: Active Secret clearance with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) adjudicated within the previous five (5) calendar years.Possess the necessary experienced in presenting creative solutions to service organizations that are locked into multi-year schedules and systems.Experience supporting Foreign Military Sales (FMS) acquisition programs.Desired Skills:Active Top Secret (TS) clearance with Sensitive Compartmentalized Intelligence (SCI) eligibility. Requires a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) adjudicated within the previous five (5) calendar years. Current DCID 6/4 adjudication preferred.Familiarity with multiple intelligence disciplines to include, but not limited to: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Imagery Intelligence (IMINT), Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), Hyperspectral Imaging, and Sense and Avoid (SAA) Systems.Experience with US Air Force sensor programs for manned and unmanned aircraft.