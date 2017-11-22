The hospital-based Advanced Practice Clinician (APC) is responsible for providing health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups in the hospital setting, independently and/or under the direction of the attending physician. Health care services include conducting comprehensive health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, making referrals, managing acute and stable chronic illnesses, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management services. The APC is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member- of- the- team activities, use resources (human and material) appropriately, and adhere to Hospital and Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations (as applicable).

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONER OR

Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner/Physician's Assistant experience preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) preferred. The APC maintains continuing education credits of at least 30 hours per year and maintains prescriptive authority and certification; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.