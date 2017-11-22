APC ORTHO TRAUMA
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 22, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONER OR
Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Nurse Practitioner/Physician's Assistant experience preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) preferred. The APC maintains continuing education credits of at least 30 hours per year and maintains prescriptive authority and certification; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.
