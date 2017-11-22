The hospital-based Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for providing health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups in the hospital setting, independently and/or under the direction of the attending physician. Health care services include conducting comprehensive health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, making referrals, managing acute and stable chronic illnesses, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management services. The NP is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member- of- the- team activities, use resources (human and material) appropriately, and adhere to Hospital and Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations (as applicable).

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred.