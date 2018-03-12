Animal Caretaker NA-03
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Conditions of Employment:
1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form).
2. Meet all qualification/eligibility requirements.
3. Appointment is subject to completion of a favorable background checks/investigation to determine suitability for this position.
4. Appointment is subject to completion of a favorable installation record checks/credit check to determine suitability for this position.
5. May be subject to satisfactory completion of a pre-employment physical.
1. Be physically able to lift and carry heavy items weighing over 70 pounds.
2. Stand and walk for long periods of time.
3. Be able to follow complex written instructions.
4. Be able to maintain animal care records.
Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.
- Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.
- Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs.
- Applications are valid for 90 day
- Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.
- Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:
- NAF Preference - Involuntarily Separated From the Military
- NAF Preference - Spouse Employment Preference (SEP)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Business Based Action
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current Appropriated Funds Employee CNE (APF)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current/Former NAF Employee (CNE/FNE)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Outside Applicant Veteran (OAV)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Spouse/Widow/Parent of Veteran (OAV)
