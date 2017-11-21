PHYSICIAN LIAISON- IT COMMMUNICATIONS
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 21, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Under the direction of the Voice Communications Manager, the Physicians' Liaison is the primary contact for the MD Connect Line. The Liaison will coordinate much of the communication transactions that occur between physicians. Additionally, the Liaison will maintain documentation of the communication transactions and provide any and all follow-up in order to confirm the delivery. The venues for physician communications include, but are not limited to, telephone, pager, fax, overhead announcements, e-mail and voice mail.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Inbound/Outbound Calls - 1 year, Windows Based Applications - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Speaking, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Some College coursework, understanding of Medical Terminology/Medical Office and prior healthcare experience preferred