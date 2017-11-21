Under the direction of the Voice Communications Manager, the Physicians' Liaison is the primary contact for the MD Connect Line. The Liaison will coordinate much of the communication transactions that occur between physicians. Additionally, the Liaison will maintain documentation of the communication transactions and provide any and all follow-up in order to confirm the delivery. The venues for physician communications include, but are not limited to, telephone, pager, fax, overhead announcements, e-mail and voice mail.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Inbound/Outbound Calls - 1 year, Windows Based Applications - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Speaking, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Some College coursework, understanding of Medical Terminology/Medical Office and prior healthcare experience preferred