PHYSICIAN LIAISON- IT COMMMUNICATIONS

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Nov 21, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
IT, Medical Doctor and Physician
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Under the direction of the Voice Communications Manager, the Physicians' Liaison is the primary contact for the MD Connect Line. The Liaison will coordinate much of the communication transactions that occur between physicians. Additionally, the Liaison will maintain documentation of the communication transactions and provide any and all follow-up in order to confirm the delivery. The venues for physician communications include, but are not limited to, telephone, pager, fax, overhead announcements, e-mail and voice mail.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Inbound/Outbound Calls - 1 year, Windows Based Applications - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Speaking, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Some College coursework, understanding of Medical Terminology/Medical Office and prior healthcare experience preferred

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this