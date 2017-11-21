Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director, Hoya Kids Learning Center - University Human Resources

Georgetown University is a leading employer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area that offers employees the opportunity to work with the most dynamic individuals in a caring, diverse and intellectually stimulating environment. Our staff and faculty contribute in a variety of ways to the exciting work being done on campus, in the nation's capital, and throughout the world.

Hoya Kids Learning Center is a child development and preschool facility caring for children of students, faculty and staff of Georgetown University. Dedicated to providing the highest quality child care in a safe, nurturing and loving environment, Hoya Kids fulfills a key component of Georgetown's educational mission to weave family needs into the fabric of the University community.

The Assistant Director, reporting to the Center's Director, assists in the Center's daily operation in duties that include but are not limited to;

Recruits, trains and supervises temporary and student staff.

Oversees curriculum planning.

Assists with facility management and training of all staff.

Communicates with enrolled and prospective families and the Georgetown community.

Represents the Center to the early childhood and Georgetown communities on regular basis through meetings, e-mails, conferences and trainings.

In the absence of the Director, assumes management of the Center and has decision-making authority.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preferably Master's degree - in ECE or closely related field

3 years - preferably 5+ years - of classroom experience working in high quality early childhood settings (preferably a campus-based program)

Thorough knowledge of the development of young children ages birth through eight years

Skilled in classroom management and teaching of young children

Ability to interact in a professional way with families, faculty, staff, community visitors, graduate and undergraduate students, and other Georgetown University departments

Preferred qualifications

Previous experience in child care administration

Knowledge of budgeting, enrollment, staffing, licensing and accreditation requirements, facility planning and management, nutrition, and parent communication.

Knowledge of supervisory techniques as well as interpersonal skills

