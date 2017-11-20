Job Category : Student Wage / Non-Student Wage

The George Mason University Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center is seeking Fitness Instructors to supervise the fitness floor (i.e., cardio room, weight room and track), maintain a clean working environment, and assist members and guests with their needs. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment. All shifts are available - mornings, evenings and weekends.



Required Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related subject, or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Energetic, dependable and flexible;

Must have current (or must be able to obtain) CPR/First Aid/AED (automated external defibrillator) certifications; and

Must be able to safely and independently move up to 50 pounds, and perform light maintenance.

Personal training certification from a nationally accredited organization is a plus!



This position is subject to a criminal background investigation.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number WG5796 at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

