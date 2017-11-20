3:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Hors d'oeuvre will be provided

Presented by Sentara's Nurse Residency Program Coordinator & the Recruitment Team

Hear about Sentara's Nurse Residency Program offered at all 12 acute care facilities, meet members of our team, network with leadership and recruitment, learn about career opportunities, and why you should join our team! This program is open to all new graduates hired into any 12 acute care facilities.

Guest Speaker: Dr. Joanne Williams-Reed

LOCATION:

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Brickhouse Auditorium

600 Gresham Avenue

Norfolk, Virginia 23507

Breakout Sessions Topics:

Job opportunities for current nursing students

Job opportunities for New RN Graduates

Early Hire BSN Program for Spring 2018 Graduates

Parking Instructions:

Park in the Visitor Parking Garage across from the Kaufman Visitor Entrance or at the Heart Hospital Parking Garage.

If you park at the Heart Hospital parking garage, please park on the 3 rd & 4 th floors.

& 4 floors. Bring your parking ticket in for validation.

Campus Map of Norfolk General: https://goo.gl/p7pm9Y.

The Brickhouse Auditorium is located in the Raleigh Building. We will have representatives inside and outside the Raleigh building guiding attendees to the auditorium