Nurse Residency Program Event
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA:Harrisonburg, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Elizabeth City, NC
- Posted
- Nov 20, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: You are invited to come learn about our Nurse Residency Program2nd Annual
Nurse Residency Program EventOpen to all RN Students 1st - 4th Year
and New Graduates onTuesday, December 19, 2017TIME: 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Attendees will enter a drawing for an APPLE iPad Air!!!
Job opportunities for current nursing students Job opportunities for New RN Graduates Early Hire BSN Program for Spring 2018 Graduates
Nurse Residency Program EventOpen to all RN Students 1st - 4th Year
and New Graduates onTuesday, December 19, 2017TIME: 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Attendees will enter a drawing for an APPLE iPad Air!!!
Hors d'oeuvre will be provided
Presented by Sentara's Nurse Residency Program Coordinator & the Recruitment Team
Hear about Sentara's Nurse Residency Program offered at all 12 acute care facilities, meet members of our team, network with leadership and recruitment, learn about career opportunities, and why you should join our team! This program is open to all new graduates hired into any 12 acute care facilities.REGISTER AT:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRPEVENT
Guest Speaker: Dr. Joanne Williams-Reed
LOCATION:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Brickhouse Auditorium
600 Gresham Avenue
Norfolk, Virginia 23507
Breakout Sessions Topics:
Parking Instructions:
- Park in the Visitor Parking Garage across from the Kaufman Visitor Entrance or at the Heart Hospital Parking Garage.
- If you park at the Heart Hospital parking garage, please park on the 3rd & 4th floors.
- Bring your parking ticket in for validation.
- Campus Map of Norfolk General: https://goo.gl/p7pm9Y.
- The Brickhouse Auditorium is located in the Raleigh Building. We will have representatives inside and outside the Raleigh building guiding attendees to the auditorium
