Nurse Residency Program Event

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA:Harrisonburg, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Elizabeth City, NC
Posted
Nov 20, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: You are invited to come learn about our Nurse Residency Program2nd Annual
Nurse Residency Program EventOpen to all RN Students 1st - 4th Year
and New Graduates onTuesday, December 19, 2017TIME: 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Attendees will enter a drawing for an APPLE iPad Air!!!

Hors d'oeuvre will be provided

Presented by Sentara's Nurse Residency Program Coordinator & the Recruitment Team

Hear about Sentara's Nurse Residency Program offered at all 12 acute care facilities, meet members of our team, network with leadership and recruitment, learn about career opportunities, and why you should join our team! This program is open to all new graduates hired into any 12 acute care facilities.

REGISTER AT:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRPEVENT

Guest Speaker: Dr. Joanne Williams-Reed

LOCATION:

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Brickhouse Auditorium

600 Gresham Avenue

Norfolk, Virginia 23507

Breakout Sessions Topics:

  • Job opportunities for current nursing students
  • Job opportunities for New RN Graduates
  • Early Hire BSN Program for Spring 2018 Graduates

    • Parking Instructions:

    • Park in the Visitor Parking Garage across from the Kaufman Visitor Entrance or at the Heart Hospital Parking Garage.
    • If you park at the Heart Hospital parking garage, please park on the 3rd & 4th floors.
    • Bring your parking ticket in for validation.
    • Campus Map of Norfolk General: https://goo.gl/p7pm9Y.
    • The Brickhouse Auditorium is located in the Raleigh Building. We will have representatives inside and outside the Raleigh building guiding attendees to the auditorium
    Questions about the event details: email Miranda Maynard at mlmaynar@sentara.comVisit www.sentaracareers.com for more information and career opportunities

