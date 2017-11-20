Position Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 yearsStability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Career Growth: Position is open due to additional needs. Innovation: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43.Market: Comprised of 12 acute care hospitals with more than 300 sites of care all throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Nurse Residency Program: All new graduate RN's with less than one year of experience will be placed into our Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Our 27-bed unit is open 24/7 days a week. Position will work Monday - Friday normal business hours.Unit provides care to patients with end stage renal disease, vascular disorders, abdominal aortic aneurysm, kidney & pancreas transplants, and an Ear, Nose, & Throat population specific to head and neck cancers. Dedicated to high quality care, patient outcomes, safety, and teamwork is a standard of the staff. Nurses handle 3-5 patients on this unit based on acuity level.

Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.